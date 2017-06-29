The South African Football Association (Safa) expects to make a financial turnaround and report a R33m profit when the final numbers are tallied by auditors for the financial year ending June 30.

Safa reported staggering losses of more than R40m at its yearly congress six months ago‚ but Safa president Danny Jordaan told Business Day on Wednesday that it projected a move back into the black in the current financial year.

The auditors still have to sign off on the final numbers, but Jordaan said the financials had a healthy look about them because of:

• R10m from the SABC;

• R11.7m from the Confederation of African Football (Caf);

• R4m from South African Breweries; and

• R8m from the Legacy Trust.

Jordaan said he was confident of a complete turnaround as more money was expected from other revenue streams.

‘‘The contribution of Fifa will be $1.2m‚" he said.

‘‘We also have revenue from broadcast from Caf‚ which is about R4m. So, that is additional revenue that we have.

‘‘And then on the other side, we have exercised tighter control on expenditure.

"So you will see that we did not have particular meetings‚ there is more efficiency in terms of the meetings of the regions.

‘‘The other thing that we saved on was exercising more efficiency in terms of our teams," Jordaan said.

"The fact the [junior] teams are now staying at the national technical centre means they are not staying in the hotels any more. This reduced our hotel bill significantly."