Lebogang Manyama leads way

27 June 2017 - 06:06 Mninawa Ntloko
Lebogang Manyama. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama leads the nominations for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards after he was named in four categories on Monday.

Manyama had a brilliant season and should be considered a strong favourite to walk away with all four awards.

The player finished as the league’s top goal scorer after finding the back of the net 13 times.

He has also been nominated in the Footballer of the Season‚ Premiership Player’s Player of the Season and the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament categories.

City’s Aubrey Ngoma and Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo received three nominations each.

