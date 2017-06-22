Sport / Soccer

IN THE NET

Why hot Brockie's a wanted man

SuperSport puts up a not-for-sale sign ahead of Saturday’s final against Pirates

22 June 2017 - 06:01 Marc Strydom
Jeremy Brockie. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Jeremy Brockie is focused on helping SuperSport United retain the Nedbank Cup trophy this weekend before he thinks about approaches from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Kiwi striker’s scoring record in his two seasons at SuperSport has made him a target of Downs‚ who according to reports are willing to break the bank at R15m for Brockie.

SuperSport have put up not-for-sale signs ahead of Saturday’s final against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The striker did not want to be drawn into his personal interest in a potential move‚ with his name also linked to Pirates.

"Look‚ I’m just concentrating on the Nedbank for the moment and hopefully retaining the trophy‚ and we’ll see what happens after that‚" he said.

Brockie admitted he was flattered by the interest from SA’s big clubs.

"Yeah it’s nice. I think when I first came to the country people said: ‘What’s a New Zealander doing playing football’?

"So to go from that to having the interest in me over the last couple of years is nice. And it’s nice to hear about the links with the big clubs in SA."

Brockie’s strike-rate in the PSL has been a lot better than in New Zealand.

The 29-year-old puts this down to reaching his peak and the style of play in SA.

"I’m obviously enjoying my football and in the peak of it at the moment. And‚ with that‚ the style of play here in SA.

"It’s quite an open‚ attack-minded game and if you’ve got that sort of sniff to get in the box and find out where the ball is going‚ then there are definitely opportunities."

