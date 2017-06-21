Tunis test for Sundowns in African Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to secure a rare South African success in Tunisia if they are to overcome Esperance and take control of their African Champions League group.

Pitso Mosimane’s side take on the Tunis giants on Wednesday and defeat could see them cut adrift in third in the pool and facing an uphill battle to make the quarterfinals.

Esperance lead the pool with seven points‚ followed by St George from Ethiopia with five. Sundowns have four and AS Vita Club are yet to break their duck after three straight defeats.

Sundowns must still travel to Ethiopia and then host Vita Club in the remainder of the campaign‚ but could find themselves four points adrift if they lose to Esperance and St George beat the out-of-sorts Congolese.

And history is not on their side. South African clubs have played 14 times in Tunisia in African club competition and won just twice.

Those wins came when Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 1-0 success at Club Africain as they were victorious in the 2001 African Cup Winners’ Cup. Orlando Pirates won 1-0 at CS Sfaxien on their way to the 2015 African Confederation Cup final.