Critical goalless draw between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe

As far as goalless draws go, the one between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe at the Lucas Moripe Stadium could have a significant effect on the teams’ CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal chances.

The result was a fair reflection of the colourless, but tense nature of the match, considering the exciting fare the sides dished up in the corresponding fixture in Lubumbashi on June 3.

Horoya’s 1-0 win over CF Mounana in Conakry meant a positive result was a prerequisite for both teams. They were all tied on five points, with SuperSport heading up Group D on goal difference.