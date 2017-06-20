CAPE TOWN CITY
Benni is ready for new world of coaching
The former Bafana Bafana striker says he will draw on the experience of being an assistant coach in Belgium
Benni McCarthy will start his new life as head coach of Cape Town City when he reports for duty on Thursday.
The former Bafana Bafana striker says he will draw on the experience of being an assistant in Belgium in 2015-16‚ a job that solidified in his own mind that he wanted to stay in football.
McCarthy worked under Cape Town-raised head coach Chris O’Loughlin at Sint Truiden‚ the current club of South African striker Kurt Abrahams. He says that experience opened his eyes as to what was required from the head of a technical team.
The pair ensured that newly promoted Sint Truiden kept their top-flight status‚ though their contracts were not renewed.
O’Loughlin is now a first team coach at English-side Charlton Athletic.
"It was probably the best thing I could have done because it prepared me for what I am about to face‚" McCarthy says of his time in Belgium.
"I got to face the things that football players don’t get to see: the hard work‚ the tactical analysis‚ having to analyse games — your own players and the opponents — the kind of training that you do‚ the whole works.
"It is a long procedure [to prepare for matches] and it was very tough."
McCarthy says it has taken a shift in mind-set to make the step from player to coach‚ and he is still getting used to it.
"I was used to getting in at 9am‚ having my breakfast and getting maybe a rub-down and playing some head tennis with the guys. Then training starts‚ finishes‚ you shower and then go home. It was a nice‚ easy day for me as a player.
"But in becoming an assistant coach‚ I would do exactly the same‚ but after lunch we are back in the office‚ more work‚ and I used to get home at 6pm."
McCarthy jokes that if he had known, he would have stuck to just playing for a few more years.
"But I am a football guy‚ I love the game … it gave me everything. For me not to want to be involved in it was a no-go."
He feels his time at Sint Truiden was a success. "My time was cut short‚ so I went back to the drawing board and to study. But from then on, I knew I wanted to be a head coach‚ I wanted to be in charge."
