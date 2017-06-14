Zambia defeat Bafana Bafana 2-1

Zambia burst Stuart Baxter’s bubble as Chipolopolo claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win against SA at the Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Lebogang Manyama’s 23rd minute goal was cancelled out by Brian Mwila’s 72nd-minute equaliser, before Lubinda Mundia bundled in the winner seven minutes later.
Baxter fielded an experimental side with a new back four that held out well in the first half before fading in the second stanza. However, Baxter can be happy with the fact the attackers he fielded showed intent despite their profligacy in front of goal.
Manyama showed why he has been the flavour of the season, when he nodded in a well-weighted Kermit Erasmus cross from the left — the Cape Town City captain collected the man of the match award.
One thing the teams did not lack was physicality and at times, Zimbabwean match official Nomore Musundire was loath to punish the players. Only one yellow card to Zambian captain Donashano Malamu was brandished and that was also for a two-footed tackle that could have received worse punishment in a competitive match.
However, SA took charge of the match and created the better chances through Erasmus and Percy Tau, but those opportunities were not converted.
The fact that SA enjoyed 63% of the possession despite their lone goal spoke of the dominance they exerted in the half.
Even though Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda made a raft of substitutions throughout the game, Zambia hardly lost their shape and tested reserve goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who replaced Darren Keet.
Before Mwila equalised, Malamu forced Williams into an excellent 55th-minute save as the defence backed away in the face of a Zambian attack.
That proved to be the trending theme and Rivaldo Coetzee and Lorenzo Gordinho struggled to gel as a back-up centre-back combination.
This was the case when Zambia equalised as the home defence went to sleep. With unexpected space, Mwila unleashed a scorcher from just outside the box that had the beating of Williams via his near post. The visitors then took the lead seven minutes later through Mundia as the hosts again battled to deal with Zambia’s smart passing.
Gordinho was at fault as he failed to pick up his man and Mundia chipped past the advancing Williams. Tau and Gordinho had chances to equalise, but failed.
