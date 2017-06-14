Zambia defeat Bafana Bafana 2-1

Zambia burst Stuart Baxter’s bubble as Chipolopolo claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win against SA at the Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Lebogang Manyama’s 23rd minute goal was cancelled out by Brian Mwila’s 72nd-minute equaliser, before Lubinda Mundia bundled in the winner seven minutes later.

Baxter fielded an experimental side with a new back four that held out well in the first half before fading in the second stanza. However, Baxter can be happy with the fact the attackers he fielded showed intent despite their profligacy in front of goal.

Manyama showed why he has been the flavour of the season, when he nodded in a well-weighted Kermit Erasmus cross from the left — the Cape Town City captain collected the man of the match award.

One thing the teams did not lack was physicality and at times, Zimbabwean match official Nomore Musundire was loath to punish the players. Only one yellow card to Zambian captain Donashano Malamu was brandished and that was also for a two-footed tackle that could have received worse punishment in a competitive match.