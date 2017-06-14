Brazil give Socceroos a football lesson

But the crushing blow of Souza’s early goal in Tuesday’s game left Ange Postecoglou’s side rattled and they were only spared further punishment in the first half by Brazil’s failure to convert several early chances.

Australia were humbled 6-0 away by five-times world champions Brazil when the teams last met in 2013, which was a prelude to former coach Holger Osieck’s dismissal and replacement by Postecoglou.

Postecoglou will wake up to some stinging headlines, but he was philosophical in defeat and said responsibility for the second-half blow-out lay with him making a raft of changes.

"You never like getting defeated and you don’t like a heavy defeat particularly at home," he told reporters.

"From our perspective it’s about preparing for that game in about a week’s time.

"We did need to get some game time in the players, that was important tonight."

The Brazilians, who lost to arch-rivals Argentina 1-0 in a friendly last week — coach Tite’s first defeat after nine wins in charge — were without superstar Neymar and a host of other top players.

But they were in a determined mood against Australia, who must go back to the drawing board before leaving for Russia for the Confederations Cup.

"We kept a good defence … I was happy because the players were supporting each other," Tite said.

Reuters