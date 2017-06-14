Benni McCarthy was unveiled‚ to the strains of his hit song Shibobo with kwaito group TKZee‚ as the new Cape Town City coach on Tuesday as chairman John Comitis moved quickly to fill the void left by Eric Tinkler’s departure to SuperSport United.

"I’m overwhelmed by the reception and the media turnout‚" he told a packed media conference at a city hotel.

"I’m grateful and appreciative for the chance and I have to thank both the chairman and the club that they have shown this faith in me and that they think I’m the right guy to achieve."

McCarthy‚ who turns 40 in November‚ moved quickly to address his coaching inexperience. "It is my first job and Cape Town City is gambling on me.

"But I know what I have to do to achieve and succeed and hopefully I’ll prove that my appointment is a good one.

"I’ve set targets for myself and the club. Cape Town City finishing third in the league last season was incredible but I hope that the players want to go a step better," he said.