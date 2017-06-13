Sport / Soccer

BAFANA BAFANA

Baxter’s boys in no mood to rest

13 June 2017 - 06:00 Marc Strydom
Stuart Baxter during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Bafana Bafana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Stuart Baxter during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Bafana Bafana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Stuart Baxter tried to release his senior players who played in Saturday’s famous win over Nigeria for Tuesday’s friendly against Zambia in Moruleng, but they did not want to leave, the coach has said.

Arriving at OR Tambo International Airport at 5am on Monday from their 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations victory in Uyo on Saturday, an exhausted Bafana boarded a bus for Rustenburg to begin preparing to meet Zambia at Moruleng Stadium.

The friendly match in the off-season so soon after a tough qualifier against Nigeria, which involved almost 24 hours of travel to Uyo via Lagos, and 18 hours back, has resulted in grumbles from players.

Baxter had said he planned to release perhaps even all of his starting XI who earned SA a first-ever competitive victory against the Super Eagles, and potentially make late calls to some young players.

But the coach said on arrival back in SA, the players did not want to leave.

Baxter ranks Bafana’s victory as his best international

Stuart Baxter’s second tenure gets off to flying start with win over Super Eagles in Afcon qualifier
Sport
1 day ago

"We’ve looked at the concept of releasing players, but no one wants to leave the squad," the coach said.

"We may call an extra one player, because we have a few injuries. Keagan Dolly obviously can’t play. Tower [Mulomowandau Mathoho] is doubtful with his shoulder. I think Dean Furman needs a rest after coming back from the Congo [with SuperSport United last weekend] and then doing this trip.

"So, we do have a few walking wounded, but they don’t want to leave the squad. So that was good news. That’s nice."

Baxter is still likely to give most of his starting XI from Uyo a break. That means travelling squad members who did not get a run such as Darren Keet, Abbubaker Mobara, Lorenzo Gordinho, Sifiso Hlanti, Lebogang Phiri and Thamsanqa Gabuza seem likely to start against Chipololopolo.

Baxter said the Zambia game is a chance for these players to stake a claim for a place in the first team.

"I’ll be asking a few questions. It’s very nice what we’ve done in Nigeria and then this is a new game.

"If we’ve got new foot soldiers out there, then they’ve got to carry the battle to Zambia the same way as the lads did in Nigeria," the coach said.

"We’ll be going through what we have to today, and then everybody who represents the country, they do their best," he said.

Baxter's Bafana stun Nigeria with two goal blitz

'Bafana are now in poll position to qualify for Cameroon 2018'
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana’s Rantie walks tall

Tokelo Rantie: So hopefully we’ll come out victorious on Saturday
Sport
4 days ago

Nigeria is wary of ‘best team’ ahead of Afcon qualifier

German coach Gernot Rohr describes Bafana as their strongest opponent, 'the best team in the group'
Sport
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayde Van Niekerk clocks 19.84 in blistering 200m ...
Sport
2.
Five key points to draw from Springboks’ victory ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Ultimate humiliation as France pick 'B team' to ...
Sport
4.
How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off
Sport / Rugby
5.
Poor Proteas in ponder land
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Baxter ranks Bafana’s victory as his best international
Sport / Soccer

Baxter's Bafana stun Nigeria with two goal blitz
Sport

Bafana’s Rantie walks tall
Sport / Soccer

Nigeria is wary of ‘best team’ ahead of Afcon qualifier
Sport / Soccer

Silence is golden for Bafana ahead of Nigeria clash
Sport / Soccer

Bongani Zungu the key for Bafana in Nigeria qualifier
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.