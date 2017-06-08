"If we can turn that around and frustrate them a bit‚ and be better than they think‚ and have more to say than they think‚ then maybe the crowd could be a bit of a negative for them.

"I think that’s important. And maybe if Nigeria could have chosen‚ they might not really have wanted to play us in the first game at home.

"Because then there is the scenario that if they lose, they’re going to be under tremendous pressure from the beginning.

"We have to use that. With the mental part of the game‚ the boys have to feel this is where we can spoil the party a bit. We can make it difficult for Nigeria."

Baxter said stifling Nigeria in the opening 20 minutes could be crucial for Bafana.

"It will be big. The critical phases of the game are always important and I think the first period in this game is a big one.

"Because that will either bring the crowd into the game‚ or it will take them out a bit."

Kermit Erasmus‚ with a stomach bug and a possible hamstring strain‚ remains an injury worry for Baxter.

Centre-back Rivaldo Coetzee and striker Tokelo Rantie resumed full training on Wednesday. "The staff have managed our injuries very well. The only concern is Erasmus‚" Baxter said.

The coach said Bafana’s two draws against Nigeria — including having held a 2-0 lead in Uyo — in the qualifiers for Afcon 2015‚ which SA reached at the defending champions’ expense‚ has helped chip away at the Eagles’ psychological advantage. "I think that having been there and having gone through it‚ it gives the players a sense of calm. I don’t think we fear Nigeria as much as respect them‚" the coach said. "The players have gone there‚ they’ve gone through the mill, so to speak."

Bafana and Nigeria are drawn with Seychelles and Libya in Group E.

