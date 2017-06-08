German coach Gernot Rohr describes Bafana as their strongest opponent, the best team in the group

Nigeria have been talking up the quality of SA ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday‚ with German coach Gernot Rohr describing Bafana Bafana as "the best team in the group".

Rohr has been with the team since August and despite having led the side in qualifiers against Algeria and Zambia and a friendly with Senegal‚ he says this will be his toughest test yet.

"They are the strongest opponent I will face so far as [Super] Eagles coach because they have not lost a match over a long time‚" Rohr said. "I am also aware that they stopped Nigeria from getting to the Afcon in 2015 and that this match is very important to Nigeria.

"It will be a big challenge to beat the South Africans. It will be difficult with the young players that we have."

He said captain John Obi Mikel and the first-choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, were out of the match because of injury.

Aside from the valuable three points on offer in a bid to reach the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon‚ Rohr said they had a more personal reason for wanting to do well: to honour former coach Stephen Keshi‚ who passed away a year ago.

"We will dedicate our win over SA to Keshi to mark the one year of his death. The boys will play this game with all their might to ensure we get a win in memory of the former coach of Super Eagles‚" Rohr said.

"Keshi was a committed person as a player; I played against him in the French league.... He was a good leader and good coach. We will play for him."

Turkish-based midfielder Ogenyi Onazi said he would be spurred on by the memory of the 2-2 draw in Uyo in 2014, which ended his side’s chances of going to Equatorial Guinea the following year.

"It was in this stadium that we missed the opportunity to play in Afcon 2015‚ when we drew with SA. It is still in our hearts."

