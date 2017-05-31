Bale or Isco? Zidane must decided for Champions League final

"It’s normal that there’s this debate, they’re both very important players and everyone can give their opinion, but it’s not going to influence me," Zidane said on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is that everyone is available and prepared for the game."

Bale’s injuries have limited him to 24 starts in all competitions this season, the lowest number of games he has played since his €100m move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, although he has scored nine goals. Bale has also proved decisive in the three major finals he has played for Real, scoring in the 2014 King’s Cup final against Barcelona, the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid and providing an assist in the 2016 final against Atletico as well as converting his penalty in the shoot-out win.

"Gareth doesn’t have to say anything to me. He’s ready, he’s back training with us and he is hugely excited about the game," Zidane said.

"I know he is motivated but I’m only interested in how we prepare for the game. They [Bale and Isco] are both very good players. People talk about one or the other but they can play together, they have played 16 games together.

"They are in good shape at the end of the season. Gareth maybe a little less because he has been injured but he has recovered well…."

Reuters