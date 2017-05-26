Stuart Baxter plays his first hand

New Bafana coach Stuart Baxter finally showed his hand when he announced his first squad, saying SA would go to Nigeria with a positive mind-set.

Baxter was realistic and said he would accept a draw as a positive result in Bafana’s opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10 against a team SA have yet to beat in a competitive match.

Baxter‚ though‚ said Bafana would not fall into the trap of a negative mind-set by trying to play for a draw.

"Everybody wants to get off on the right foot‚" Baxter said of his first assignment. "So it will be important in many ways.

"I heard someone talking about our Under-20 team and saying, ‘Well‚ these are going to be future Bafana players and you must be disappointed about their dismal showing [at the Fifa U-20 World Cup]’.

"I think it’s a little bit like that," Baxter said.

"You know‚ we are going to Nigeria. Nigeria are probably the strongest opposition who we could get at this point in time on their own patch. So is it a disaster if we lose? No. But we want to win."

He did not think the U-20s had been dismal. "They’ve done great to get to the U-20 World Cup and we should call it what it is — we’ve done really well.

"Shoots are starting to show from the development programme," he said.

"If I get you to Russia [2018] and we lose 1-0 to Brazil in the first game‚ and you [the media] say, ‘We’re a disgrace’‚ that’s just something I talk about when we say negativity.

"We’ve got to really look at the positives.