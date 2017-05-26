Stuart Baxter plays his first hand
The new Bafana coach is realistic about the difficulties of the national squad’s clash in Nigeria
New Bafana coach Stuart Baxter finally showed his hand when he announced his first squad, saying SA would go to Nigeria with a positive mind-set.
Baxter was realistic and said he would accept a draw as a positive result in Bafana’s opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10 against a team SA have yet to beat in a competitive match.
Baxter‚ though‚ said Bafana would not fall into the trap of a negative mind-set by trying to play for a draw.
"Everybody wants to get off on the right foot‚" Baxter said of his first assignment. "So it will be important in many ways.
"I heard someone talking about our Under-20 team and saying, ‘Well‚ these are going to be future Bafana players and you must be disappointed about their dismal showing [at the Fifa U-20 World Cup]’.
"I think it’s a little bit like that," Baxter said.
"You know‚ we are going to Nigeria. Nigeria are probably the strongest opposition who we could get at this point in time on their own patch. So is it a disaster if we lose? No. But we want to win."
He did not think the U-20s had been dismal. "They’ve done great to get to the U-20 World Cup and we should call it what it is — we’ve done really well.
"Shoots are starting to show from the development programme," he said.
"If I get you to Russia [2018] and we lose 1-0 to Brazil in the first game‚ and you [the media] say, ‘We’re a disgrace’‚ that’s just something I talk about when we say negativity.
"We’ve got to really look at the positives.
"So for me‚ we’re going to go to Nigeria‚ we’re going to do our best to win the game. Don’t anybody be under any illusion that we’re not going to go there and sell ourselves very dearly.
"I want to get off to a good start. But for the qualification‚ Nigeria is away. If we win‚ fantastic; if we draw‚ not bad."
Bafana have traditionally wilted in the face of the Nigerians in competitive matches‚ though will be encouraged by the qualifiers for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations‚ where under former coach Shakes Mashaba SA reached the finals at the defending champions’ expense.
SA drew 0-0 with Nigeria at home‚ then spurned a 2-0 lead in Uyo‚ conceding two late goals for a 2-2 draw.
Baxter told Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero that his lack of game time and uncertainty over his future were the reasons he was left out of the coach’s first squad. Serero has played just five league games for Ajax this season and‚ with his contract up in June‚ it is no secret the player will be looking for a move this off-season.
Kamohelo Mokotjo of FC Twente had been called up despite concern over a broken hand, Baxter said. "He’s selected because we think that he can train while recuperating and that there’s still a good chance that he can be available."
Serero and Mokotjo were both part of the Bafana squad under caretaker-coach Owen da Gama for home friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in March.
SA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune‚ Ronwen Williams‚ Darren Keet
Defenders: Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ Abbubaker Mobara‚ Tebogo Langerman
Midfielders: Keagan Dolly‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Dean Furman‚ Andile Jali‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Themba Zwane
Strikers: Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Percy Tau‚ Tokelo Rantie‚ Kermit Erasmus‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Thamsanq Gabuza
