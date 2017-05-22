Mobara header puts Bucs in final

Orlando Pirates’s 80th anniversary celebrations appear to be back on track after the Bucs beat Golden Arrows 1-0 to reach the Nedbank Cup final at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

A beautifully taken first-half header from Abbubaker Mobara ensured Pirates will play SuperSport United in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 24.

Mobara’s header handed Pirates an opportunity to avoid the ignominy of finishing the season empty-handed.

Pirates dominated the first half and Mpho Makola should have opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute when he found himself with acres of space inside the Arrows area, but blasted over the bar.

Makola made amends later in the half when his inch-perfect delivery found Mobara, who beat the goalkeeper of Arrows, Nkosingiphile Gumede, with a delightful near-post header.

Arrows put up a bit of a fight in the second half as they went in search of the elusive equalising goal that would have taken the game to extra time.

Nduduzo Sibiya could have earned Arrows the equaliser at the death.

His deceptive free kick curled beyond Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane’s reach, but hit the crossbar and was cleared for a corner.

Pirates and their relieved Swedish coach, Kjell Jonevret, can now look forward to June’s final with a huge weight off their shoulders.

The Bucs still face the prospect of finishing outside of the top eight for the first time since the formation of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.

Earning a place in the Nedbank Cup final will go a long way towards softening that blow should it be confirmed on the final day of the PSL season on Saturday.

TMG Digital