Top Dutch soccer body recalls coach Dick Advocaat

Amsterdam — Dick Advocaat has been named as the new coach of the Netherlands, returning for a third spell at the helm of the ailing national team and tasked with rescuing their qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 69-year-old, who becomes the country’s oldest coach, will be assisted by Ruud Gullit.

Advocaat will leave Turkish side Fenerbahce at the end of the season to take charge of the national team for the first time since he led the side to the semifinals of the European Championships in 2004.

"I welcome the appointments," Dutch technical director Hans van Breukelen said.

Advocaat replaces Danny Blind, who was sacked in March after a 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria left the country fourth in their qualification pool midway through the campaign, six points behind leaders France.