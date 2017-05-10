Bucs and Celtic yearn for win

Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic have visited hell so often this season that it is starting to look a lot like home.

One result might not be enough, but three points at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday would offer the winner a much-needed reprieve and move up the log.

The Buccaneers are having a season to forget‚ made worse by this being the year the club will celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The Ghost have not been given any reason to celebrate as Pirates flirt with finishing outside the top eight for the first time in the club’s history.

Pirates‚ in 10th place‚ might just be a point adrift of 8th-placed Ajax Cape Town, but have been way behind the best teams. While they can at best hope for a top-eight position in the league, the Nedbank Cup offers them a silver lining.

They will look to pick up momentum ahead of their Nedbank Cup semifinal on May 21 after having slumped to back-to-back defeats to championship contenders BidVest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.