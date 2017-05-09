Sport / Soccer

HOODOO TEAM AWAITS

Why Gavin Hunt is wary of Bethlehem trip

09 May 2017 - 06:14 Njabulo Ngidi
Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The trip to Bethlehem has never been kind to Gavin Hunt and his BidVest Wits. But with the Premiership within touching distance for the Clever Boys‚ the three-time league, winning coach believes this could be their time to return with all three points from Goble Park.

Wits visit their hoodoo team Free State Stars on Wednesday sitting at the summit of the league‚ three points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns with three games to go. But Ea Lla Koto has a habit of dashing Hunt’s dreams. They eliminated Wits from the Telkom Knockout this season.

It was the fourth successive time Stars had dumped Wits out of a knockout competition with Hunt in charge.

Wits have not won in Bethlehem in four years.

"It has never been kind to us‚" Hunt said. "But maybe it is our time now. We will go there with a positive mind frame. They are a hard side to play against there. They are fighting for their lives and we are fighting on the other side of the table.

"We are under no illusion what to expect there. I have been going there for 35 years‚ I know what it’s like."

It is no wonder then that Hunt hinted the club would not release Reeve Frosler and Phakamani Mahlambi to the national Under-20 team for the World Cup in South Korea.

Amajita leave for Korea on Wednesday‚ the same day that Wits take on Stars.

The final decision rests with the management, he said.

"We have a big game on Wednesday and another big game next week [against Polokwane City]‚" Hunt said.

"We have three big games coming up. It’s in our hands. But we have to be careful. We have to enjoy it…. I have been in these situations. If you don’t enjoy it‚ it becomes a grind.

"We know that we have three huge games."

TMG Digital

Arsenal’s quick-fire double raps United

Quick-fire second-half goals by Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck condemn the visitors to defeat
Sport
1 day ago

Downs keep Wits from running away

Brazilians maintain pressure in final stretch with win over Pirates
Sport
1 day ago

Baxter to hit ground running

South African Football Association named Stuart Baxter as Ephraim ‘‘Shakes" Mashaba’s successor
Sport
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What to expect on D-day for cricket and rugby
Sport
2.
Faf de Klerk to take up a contract in the ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Candid Mosimane dismisses Premiership title ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA Rugby expects to have ban lifted and prepare ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Why Atletico and Monaco are on Champions League ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Wits take control of title chase
Sport / Soccer

Baxter's back as Bafana coach. Can he turn the team around?
Sport

Ajax Cape Town eye Chippa and a spot in top eight
Sport / Soccer

Wenger vs Mourinho heads for a new bout
Sport / Soccer

Now Wits look to knock Pirates over
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.