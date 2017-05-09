Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City set sights on African titles

09 May 2017 - 06:14 Nick Said
Cape Town City’s chances of winning the Premiership look slim‚ but coach Eric Tinkler and winger Aubrey Ngoma believe that qualifying for the African club competitions would be a major boost for the club.

City are in third position‚ five points behind leaders Bidvest Wits, but with just three rounds of matches remaining.

They are also two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the second spot on the PSL table‚ with a top-two place earning them entry into the 2018 CAF Champions League.

If they stay in third, they will enter the African Confederation Cup in 2018‚ which would be a remarkable achievement for a club that many thought would be among the relegation candidates this season.

City are five points ahead of fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs and Tinkler believes they owe it to themselves to make sure they are not caught.

"Right now, we are sitting third and we need to finish the season in this position at least‚" Tinkler said. "If we can finish higher‚ that’s great‚ but unfortunately, that relies on others.

"Wits need to drop points‚ Sundowns too. If we could finish third, it would be a phenomenal achievement and after the season we have had‚ I think we owe it to ourselves to make it happen," he said.

Ngoma has been one of the mainstays of the City side this season and he said qualifying for the Confederation Cup would be a further indication of the progress the team had made in just 12 months.

"It would be a great challenge for the club‚ a huge achievement. With the season we have had‚ if we can qualify for CAF, it could help us attract sponsors‚" Ngoma said.

TMG Digital

