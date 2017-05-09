Candid Mosimane dismisses Premiership title rivals Wits

‘‘They are focused on the local league and it is very difficult for us to compete with them because they do not care about the African Champions League‚" Mosimane said.

‘‘They don’t care‚ they just want to win the local league here. But Sundowns is a bigger club. We have bigger ambitions. We are not competing with Wits‚ nothing‚ no ways. We compete with [Orlando] Pirates and [Kaizer] Chiefs and that’s it."

Sundowns are the African Champions League holders and they resume the defence of their continental title against Saint George SC of Ethiopia at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Their continental duties have been sandwiched between domestic responsibilities for the better part of the campaign and it is for this very reason that Mosimane does not want Sundowns to be compared to Wits.

The Clever Boys crashed out in the early stages of the Caf Confederations Cup in April and Mosimane suggested their exit was largely because Wits were more focused on winning the PSL title than on putting up a strong challenge in the continental competition.

"We want to win on all fronts, like last year. We want to win the [domestic] league and we want to win the Champions League," said Mosimane, who conceded the PSL title race is no longer in Sundowns’ hands.

"It’s good for football, but it could have been nicer if the two sides had equal points."

TMG Digital