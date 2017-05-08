Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will not give up their Premiership title without a fight and they ensured the race will go down to the wire after beating Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

A 25th-minute headed goal from Khama Billiat and an early strike in the second half from Yannick Zakri gave Sundowns a comfortable 2-0 victory that enabled the Brazilians to keep title rivals BidVest Wits — who won 1-0 against Maritzburg United at BidVest Stadium — in their sights.

Wits’ victory took them three points clear of Sundowns who replaced Cape Town City in second spot on the table.

Phumlani Ntshangase was the hero for the Clever Boys, with an excellent header back across goal from a free-kick to bury the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

You could cut the tension inside Orlando Stadium with a knife as Sundowns were well aware they needed the three points to prevent pacesetters Wits from running away with the title. The visitors quickly settled into their rhythm and noticeably tightened the screws as they edged closer to Bucs goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane’s area early on.

The pressure was unrelenting and it came as no surprise when Sundowns punished their generous hosts after midfielder Issa Sarr needlessly lost possession in a dangerous area.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s players punished Pirates with a well-taken header from Billiat.

Pirates could have got back into the game almost immediately but a low shot from Ayanda Gcaba that seemed destined for the bottom corner was somehow saved by gravity-defying Downs goalkeeper Dennis Onyango in the 30th minute.

Percy Tau‚ who was a constant nuisance to the Pirates rearguard‚ should have increased Downs’ lead in the 44th minute after he was put through by Billiat.

But Tau could not find a way past the sprawling Mabokgwane‚ who made the save.

Sarr could have redeemed himself in the last action of the first half, but his powerful header was beautifully saved by Onyango.

Sundowns picked up where they left off in the second half and it was no surprise when Zakri scored the Pretoria visitors’ second goal only three minutes into the second period.

Besides conceding that early second-half goal‚ Pirates looked better after the break and tried to make a game of it. But reminiscent of the exchanges in the opening period‚ Sundowns soon took control of the proceedings and started to dominate.

The 2-0 final score was flattering to Pirates and they should have been on the receiving end of a heavier spanking.

Billiat should have punished the Bucs in the 89th minute, when his scorcher beat Mabokgwane, but was kept out by the crossbar.

Wits, Sundowns and City each have three games to go and Wits will be crowned premiership champions if they are able to hold their nerve in these tense final weeks of the campaign.

