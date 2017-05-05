Wits take control of title chase

Wits muscled out a Pirates who had lost one league and cup game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret to open a three-point gap at the top over defending champions Sundowns.

This is a league season of swirling fortunes and it seems destined for the tightest of finishes. But with four games to go for the two teams at the top, after the past 10 days, it is advantage Wits. There were doubts over their title credentials when they let slip a 1-0 home defeat to SuperSport United. Wits bounced back with a 2-0 win away against Highlands Park, wrestled the lead, beating Downs 1-0 at Bidvest, then lengthened the gap, beating Pirates.

A fast-paced start to the first half saw Issa Sarr twice come close to slicing miskicks into his own net from Wits corners.

Pirates’ fragility at the back, though, always threatened to be unlocked by a frontline of the class of Wits’.

The winning goal came when Mahlambi beat left-back Patrick Phungwayo at the goal-line on the right and squared, where Happy Jele’s desperate lunge carried only as far as a few feet to Malajila — on after the break for Myeni — who finished low past keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.