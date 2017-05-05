Wits take control of title chase
Sundowns lose solid two games-in-hand advantage
"Stoke City" appear set to win the Absa Premiership title.
If Bidvest Wits, — compared in playing style to English roughneck specialists Stoke last week by title-rivalling Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane — win the 2016-17 PSL, they will look back at these past 10 days as the period that clinched their first title in a 96-year history.
And after Thursday night’s clinical, and more sophisticated than Stoke, 1-0 PSL win against Orlando Pirates, through substitute Cuthbert Malajila’s 57th-minute winner at Bidvest Stadium, you have to say it now: they just might.
Wits muscled out a Pirates who had lost one league and cup game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret to open a three-point gap at the top over defending champions Sundowns.
This is a league season of swirling fortunes and it seems destined for the tightest of finishes. But with four games to go for the two teams at the top, after the past 10 days, it is advantage Wits. There were doubts over their title credentials when they let slip a 1-0 home defeat to SuperSport United. Wits bounced back with a 2-0 win away against Highlands Park, wrestled the lead, beating Downs 1-0 at Bidvest, then lengthened the gap, beating Pirates.
A fast-paced start to the first half saw Issa Sarr twice come close to slicing miskicks into his own net from Wits corners.
Pirates’ fragility at the back, though, always threatened to be unlocked by a frontline of the class of Wits’.
The winning goal came when Mahlambi beat left-back Patrick Phungwayo at the goal-line on the right and squared, where Happy Jele’s desperate lunge carried only as far as a few feet to Malajila — on after the break for Myeni — who finished low past keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.
Pirates had their chances, notably when Thabo Rakhale broke down the right and shot at Josephs. Mostly, though, Wits, shut Bucs out and were overall good for the game, the three points and, whisper it, perhaps even the league.
n At the Lucas Moripe Stadium, there were four goals at the end of this share of the spoils between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars, but, in all honesty, there was nothing thrilling about it.
As a result of this lukewarm 2-2 draw, Sundowns have lost their solid two games-in-hand advantage and have now played an equal number of matches with the rest of the teams in the league with the run-in looming.
After last night’s matches, all the teams in the league have played 26 matches and it appears that the title race will go down to the wire.
It does not get any easier for the Brazilians as they hit the road to Orlando Stadium on Sunday for a difficult assignment against unpredictable Pirates, who are looking to cement a top eight place. After the Pirates gig, Sundowns have relegation-threatened Baroka FC, hugely improved Maritzburg United and they round off their season with Highlands Park in their remaining matches.
For Stars coach Cavin Johnson, this is another disappointing result as they have now gone six matches without a win and they remain in 11th position, with only four points separating them and bottom of the log side Highlands Park.
TMG Digital
