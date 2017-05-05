Sport / Soccer

NEW BAFANA COACH

Baxter to hit ground running

South African Football Association named Stuart Baxter as Ephraim ‘‘Shakes" Mashaba’s successor

05 May 2017 - 08:18 Mninawa Ntloko
New Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is to remain at SuperSport until the end of the season, before preparing the national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in June. Picture:GALLO IMAGES
New Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is to remain at SuperSport until the end of the season, before preparing the national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in June. Picture:GALLO IMAGES

The protracted search for a Bafana Bafana coach is finally over after the South African Football Association (Safa) named Stuart Baxter as Ephraim ‘‘Shakes" Mashaba’s successor on Thursday.

Baxter will be unveiled by Safa president Danny Jordaan when he returns from Caf and Fifa commitments in Egypt.

‘‘The SuperSport United coach will continue to fulfil his coaching responsibilities at the club till the end of the season as well as the Nedbank Cup and Confederations Cup‚" Safa said in a statement.

‘‘Safa and SuperSport United have agreed to work together to ensure that Baxter gets time off after the final league match on May 27 to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon match against Nigeria."

This is Baxter’s second spell as Bafana coach — he held the post between 2004 and 2005.

But he quit in November 2005 after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

He won 10 of his 23 games in charge of SA first time round‚ drawing six and losing seven.

He has since gone on to enjoy considerable domestic success‚ including two league champion-ships in three years at Kaizer Chiefs‚ as well as a Nedbank Cup victory with SuperSport last May.

The 63-year-old Englishman has coached in Sweden, Norway and Japan as well as guiding the England Under-19 side in 2002.

TMG Digital

Baxter's back as Bafana coach. Can he turn the team around?

While Baxter’s first spell as Bafana coach was no great shakes‚ he has since gone on to enjoy considerable domestic success‚ including two league ...
Sport
35 minutes ago

Stuart Baxter prices himself out of the Bafana job

The Briton’s R1m-a-month salary and other additional demands emerge as reasons Safa has yet to decide on a new national coach
Sport
23 days ago

No demands, just a ‘recommendation’, says Stuart Baxter

Football fans across the country are unhappy with the SuperSport United coach
Sport
29 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Springboks are missing a number 9
Sport
2.
Bosch gets chance to shine in a Bok jersey
Sport / Rugby
3.
Stuart Baxter to lead Bafana Bafana — again
Sport / Soccer
4.
Is the upcoming attempt at a sub-two-hour ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Now Wits look to knock Pirates over
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Baxter's back as Bafana coach. Can he turn the team around?
Sport

Stuart Baxter to lead Bafana Bafana — again
Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: An enthralling race from top to bottom of the league
Opinion / Columnists

Komphela wary of ‘tenacious’ Baxter
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.