The protracted search for a Bafana Bafana coach is finally over after the South African Football Association (Safa) named Stuart Baxter as Ephraim ‘‘Shakes" Mashaba’s successor on Thursday.

Baxter will be unveiled by Safa president Danny Jordaan when he returns from Caf and Fifa commitments in Egypt.

‘‘The SuperSport United coach will continue to fulfil his coaching responsibilities at the club till the end of the season as well as the Nedbank Cup and Confederations Cup‚" Safa said in a statement.

‘‘Safa and SuperSport United have agreed to work together to ensure that Baxter gets time off after the final league match on May 27 to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon match against Nigeria."

This is Baxter’s second spell as Bafana coach — he held the post between 2004 and 2005.

But he quit in November 2005 after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

He won 10 of his 23 games in charge of SA first time round‚ drawing six and losing seven.

He has since gone on to enjoy considerable domestic success‚ including two league champion-ships in three years at Kaizer Chiefs‚ as well as a Nedbank Cup victory with SuperSport last May.

The 63-year-old Englishman has coached in Sweden, Norway and Japan as well as guiding the England Under-19 side in 2002.

TMG Digital