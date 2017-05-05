Stanley Menzo says his Ajax Cape Town side is returning to their best form as he looks for a strong finish to the season in their push for a place in the top eight.

Ajax are away on Saturday at Chippa United‚ where a victory is likely to make their stay in the Premiership next season absolutely sure.

That looks near certain with 29 points gained so far‚ the latest coming in a 2-0 victory over Platinum Stars on Sunday that was more one-sided than the scoreline suggests.

Menzo believes that performance is similar to their displays at the end of 2016 when they won five out of six league games to propel themselves out of the relegation zone. "There was pressure on us‚ I wanted the team to return to what we showed late last year. For me‚ I had to find that key.

"In the back of my head, I’m thinking we can qualify for the top eight‚ but we are not quite safe yet, so let’s settle that first before we think of these things."

Ajax have been notoriously poor travellers for a number of seasons and with just two league wins in 13 matches on the road this campaign‚ will go into Saturday’s clash as underdogs‚ even if Chippa are in deeper relegation trouble.

Menzo says a point will be a more than satisfactory result. "Away it’s always difficult‚ but if we can win our remaining home games and get results away‚ that will help us finish in a good position."

