Sanchez hits winner as Arsenal set up Cup final date with Chelsea

London — Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal an FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea and gave Arsene Wenger renewed hope of salvaging a troubled campaign as the Gunners fought back to beat Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday.

When Sergio Aguero put City ahead in the second half of a bruising semifinal, Wenger’s side were on the verge of another dispiriting defeat in arguably the worst season of the Frenchman’s 21-year reign.

But, despite being outplayed for long periods, Arsenal summoned a spirit and desire too often missing from their performances this term.

Nacho Monreal’s equaliser forced extra-time and Sanchez’s predatory finish in the additional period secured a final date with Premier League leaders Chelsea back at Wembley on May 27.

Arsenal’s third FA Cup final in the past four years — they won it in 2014 and 2015 — gives them a record 20 appearances in the showpiece match of the famous old competition.

Crucially, it presents Wenger with a chance to mute the mounting criticism from his club’s supporters who want him to resign.