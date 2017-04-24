SEMIFINAL THRILLER
Sanchez hits winner as Arsenal set up Cup final date with Chelsea
Despite being outplayed for long periods, Arsenal summoned a spirit and desire too often missing from their performances this term
London — Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal an FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea and gave Arsene Wenger renewed hope of salvaging a troubled campaign as the Gunners fought back to beat Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday.
When Sergio Aguero put City ahead in the second half of a bruising semifinal, Wenger’s side were on the verge of another dispiriting defeat in arguably the worst season of the Frenchman’s 21-year reign.
But, despite being outplayed for long periods, Arsenal summoned a spirit and desire too often missing from their performances this term.
Nacho Monreal’s equaliser forced extra-time and Sanchez’s predatory finish in the additional period secured a final date with Premier League leaders Chelsea back at Wembley on May 27.
Arsenal’s third FA Cup final in the past four years — they won it in 2014 and 2015 — gives them a record 20 appearances in the showpiece match of the famous old competition.
Crucially, it presents Wenger with a chance to mute the mounting criticism from his club’s supporters who want him to resign.
City manager Pep Guardiola now faces the difficult task of lifting his players before a vital derby against Manchester United on Thursday.
City came close to striking first when David Silva rose to meet Aguero’s cross with a header that Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech pushed over.
Silva departed due to injury soon after, but City monopolised possession and Arsenal were often reduced to kicking their opponents out of their rhythm.
With Arsenal looking out of sorts City’s dominance paid off in the 62nd minute.
When Yaya Toure seized the ball after Aaron Ramsey’s mistake deep in City’s half, the Ivorian spotted Aguero and sent a long pass towards the striker.
Aguero surged away from Monreal to lift a deft finish over Cech for his 30th goal this season. If that felt like the knockout blow, Monreal had other ideas and he hauled the Gunners off the canvas in the 71st minute.
Having laboured for so long, Arsenal suddenly sprang to life and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swung over a superb cross, where Monreal timed his run perfectly to slot home from close range.
City almost hit back immediately, with Toure’s 25-yard volley pushed onto the post by Cech before Fernandinho headed against the crossbar from Kevin de Bruyne’s corner.
Sanchez came to Wenger’s rescue in the 101st minute.
The striker was in the right place at the right time when a goalmouth melee ended with the Chilean beating Gael Clichy to the loose ball and firing in from close range.
AFP
