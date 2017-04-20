Striker Harry Kane eyes golden boot

London — Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League’s "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.

Spurs, who have won their last eight games in all competitions, face league leaders Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

At an individual level Kane, the league’s top scorer last season, trails Belgium international Romelu Lukaku of Everton by four goals with six Premier League games to play.

Kane became the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves in 1969 to hit 20 goals in three successive top-flight seasons after netting in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

"As a striker, you want to be top scorer in the league, no doubt about it," Kane said.

Reuters