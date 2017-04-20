SOCCER
Chiefs cruise after Komphela weathers storm
Amakhosi finally enter calmer waters under the coach Steve Komphela — who was doubted before he even took charge
Following a barrage of criticism, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela seems to have weathered the storm.
Amakhosi are finally in calmer waters under the coach who was doubted before he even took charge of his first Chiefs match‚ having inherited a team that, two seasons ago, had won the Premiership title.
But the Soweto giants were more chumps than champions in Komphela’s first season, which led to a chorus of fans calling for his sacking.
He survived and this season Chiefs are gunning for the Nedbank Cup and are in the five-horse league race with Cape Town City‚ Wits‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.
"There are a lot of good and bad voices out there‚" Komphela said. "In both‚ there is goodness. The good voices are a reminder and you don’t want to let them down. Those bad voices are an inspiration. But above all, you are privileged to be coaching Chiefs.
"Many people could be coaching Chiefs. The fact it’s only you who is coaching Chiefs‚ don’t expect them to understand what you are going through. It is only you who is in that position."
Chiefs’ biggest win under Komphela was beating the Brazilians‚ their only win against the teams vying for the championship. That win went a long way in removing the criticism that the club has lacked big match temperament since he took over.
They will be looking to replicate that display against SuperSport on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup. It is vital Chiefs do well in that tournament as a season without a trophy for the club is unacceptable and two trophyless seasons a disaster.
Komphela has already set some unwanted records at the club‚ from being the first to lose to Sundowns in a Cup final to setting the club’s longest run without a win. The coach is in a demanding job in which success could take his career to the next level and failure would see him in the wilderness.
"I strongly believe that from discomfort comes growth, the greatest growth happens in discomfort. If you are too comfortable‚ you will never grow. You need to get setbacks to get great comebacks."
Singer Justin Bieber is set to force Ajax Cape Town out of Cape Town Stadium when his world tour reaches SA in May and Ajax are not impressed.
The Canadian star performs at the venue on May 17 with a crowd of about 40,000 expected‚ and with a stage and lighting show that is expected to take several days to set up.
Ajax were to host Bloemfontein Celtic at the stadium a week earlier on May 10, but the latest set of revised Premier Soccer League fixtures have seen the game moved to Saturday May 13.
Ajax are expected to be told this week that the venue will not be available on that weekend and again forced to move to Athlone Stadium‚ much to the frustration of owner Ari Efstathiou. "It is really ridiculous‚" an irate Efstathiou protested. "And now with all this talk about rugby also moving to the venue, it is likely to get even worse."
TMG Digital
