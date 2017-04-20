Following a barrage of criticism, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela seems to have weathered the storm.

Amakhosi are finally in calmer waters under the coach who was doubted before he even took charge of his first Chiefs match‚ having inherited a team that, two seasons ago, had won the Premiership title.

But the Soweto giants were more chumps than champions in Komphela’s first season, which led to a chorus of fans calling for his sacking.

He survived and this season Chiefs are gunning for the Nedbank Cup and are in the five-horse league race with Cape Town City‚ Wits‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

"There are a lot of good and bad voices out there‚" Komphela said. "In both‚ there is goodness. The good voices are a reminder and you don’t want to let them down. Those bad voices are an inspiration. But above all, you are privileged to be coaching Chiefs.

"Many people could be coaching Chiefs. The fact it’s only you who is coaching Chiefs‚ don’t expect them to understand what you are going through. It is only you who is in that position."

Chiefs’ biggest win under Komphela was beating the Brazilians‚ their only win against the teams vying for the championship. That win went a long way in removing the criticism that the club has lacked big match temperament since he took over.

They will be looking to replicate that display against SuperSport on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup. It is vital Chiefs do well in that tournament as a season without a trophy for the club is unacceptable and two trophyless seasons a disaster.