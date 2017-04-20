Sport / Soccer

Bayern were shafted by ref in Madrid, says Rummenigge

20 April 2017 - 06:17 AM Agency Staff
Steals the show: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals for Real Madrid, with Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm helpless on the deck. Picture: REUTERS
Steals the show: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals for Real Madrid, with Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm helpless on the deck. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accused the referee of "shafting" Bayern Munich in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Bayern chairman was incensed after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick as Real overcame 10-man Bayern to seal a 4-2 win in Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg.

The holders won 6-3 on aggregate, but Bayern took the tie to extra time after it finished 2-1 to the Germans after 90 minutes, thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty and an own goal from Sergio Ramos.

Bayern had Arturo Vidal sent off on 84 minutes and the Germans were further incensed as replays showed Ronaldo’s second and third goals, on 105 and 109 minutes, were clearly offside.

Rummenigge turned his anger on Hungarian ref Viktor Kassai during his speech to the Bayern squad in Madrid.

Bayern face Spanish hoodoo in Real match

Bayern need to make history to keep faint hopes of Champions League glory alive
Sport
2 days ago

"For the first time, I’ve got some sort of mad rage inside me. We have been shafted in the truest sense of the word," fumed Rummenigge during the team banquet. "It was an unfortunate, undeserved and bitter defeat."

Bayern’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Uefa should introduce video technology after the controversial quarterfinal tie. "In a quarterfinal, you have to put a better referee, or it is the moment to introduce video refereeing, which is what Uefa are trying, because there are too many errors," said the Italian.

Vidal was dismissed for his second booking and to add injury to insult, Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is sidelined for eight weeks after fracturing his foot while trying to save Ronaldo’s second goal.

Chile midfielder Vidal blamed Kassi for their defeat. "A robbery like that can’t be allowed to happen in the Champions League," fumed Vidal, who scored Bayern’s only goal in the 2-1 first-leg defeat.

"They are two offside goals, the bad red card, Casemiro should have been sent off before me and it makes a big difference," he added as Real’s Casemiro could have also been dismissed for a second booking on more than one occasion.

"There is a lot of anger. A game of such high intensity can’t be decided by the referee.

"When the game went 2-1 [to Bayern], they got scared and the referee began his ‘show’ and then with a man less, it is very difficult. The anger is there, because he made a lot of mistakes. The referee put us out of the Champions League. Real didn’t know what to do, we were controlling the game and in the end, everyone is angry."

Other Bayern stars also slammed the ref.

"A year of hard work down the drain. Thanks, ref — bravooooo" winger Franck Ribery wrote on Twitter.

"In extra time, we played with 10 men against 14," said defender Jerome Boateng, meaning the ref and his assistants were on Real’s side.

Germany forward Thomas Mueller took a more diplomatic line. "After we went 2-1 up and with 11 players, we were in great mental shape and then we had the wind taken out of our sails, You can’t just go home after that and say, ‘things like that happen in a game’."

AFP

A date with destiny awaits reborn Vardy

All eyes on in-form Leicester star for Atletico rematch
Sport
2 days ago

Barcelona will chase another comeback

Borussia Dortmund go to Monaco still shaken by the events of last week
Sport
2 days ago

Jose regains his mojo with masterclass show

Mourinho proves he has not lost his famed tactical acumen as his strategy trips up league leaders Chelsea
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oceans winner Lungile Gongqa to steer clear of ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Striker Harry Kane eyes golden boot
Sport / Soccer
3.
Gatland opts for beefed-up strongman Stander
Sport / Rugby
4.
Ace spinner Keshav Maharaj rewarded with spot in ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Chiefs cruise after Komphela weathers storm
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Fifa struggles to win backers for Russia World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Tshwane derby round two
Sport / Soccer

Five reasons Sundowns will heap more misery on Baxter and his team
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.