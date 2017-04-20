Bayern were shafted by ref in Madrid, says Rummenigge

"For the first time, I’ve got some sort of mad rage inside me. We have been shafted in the truest sense of the word," fumed Rummenigge during the team banquet. "It was an unfortunate, undeserved and bitter defeat."

Bayern’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Uefa should introduce video technology after the controversial quarterfinal tie. "In a quarterfinal, you have to put a better referee, or it is the moment to introduce video refereeing, which is what Uefa are trying, because there are too many errors," said the Italian.

Vidal was dismissed for his second booking and to add injury to insult, Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is sidelined for eight weeks after fracturing his foot while trying to save Ronaldo’s second goal.

Chile midfielder Vidal blamed Kassi for their defeat. "A robbery like that can’t be allowed to happen in the Champions League," fumed Vidal, who scored Bayern’s only goal in the 2-1 first-leg defeat.

"They are two offside goals, the bad red card, Casemiro should have been sent off before me and it makes a big difference," he added as Real’s Casemiro could have also been dismissed for a second booking on more than one occasion.

"There is a lot of anger. A game of such high intensity can’t be decided by the referee.

"When the game went 2-1 [to Bayern], they got scared and the referee began his ‘show’ and then with a man less, it is very difficult. The anger is there, because he made a lot of mistakes. The referee put us out of the Champions League. Real didn’t know what to do, we were controlling the game and in the end, everyone is angry."

Other Bayern stars also slammed the ref.

"A year of hard work down the drain. Thanks, ref — bravooooo" winger Franck Ribery wrote on Twitter.

"In extra time, we played with 10 men against 14," said defender Jerome Boateng, meaning the ref and his assistants were on Real’s side.

Germany forward Thomas Mueller took a more diplomatic line. "After we went 2-1 up and with 11 players, we were in great mental shape and then we had the wind taken out of our sails, You can’t just go home after that and say, ‘things like that happen in a game’."

AFP