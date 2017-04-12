Bayern out to test Real again

Munich — Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in Wednesday’s mouthwatering Champions League quarterfinal, first-leg, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Bavarians looking to be the Spaniards’ "bete noire" once again.

And the subplots and back-stories of the Allianz Arena clash are fascinating.

Bayern boss Ancelotti coached Real to the 2014 Champions League crown and is up against his former assistant from that triumph, Madrid’s head coach Zinedine Zidane.

World Cup 2010 winner Xabi Alonso, who also won the 2014 Champions League before joining Bayern, will face his ex-club for the last time before retiring in June.

And Real’s Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is another player who will be coming up against his former employers.

Ancelotti says "little things will make the difference" between the star-studded squads, each home to goal-scoring giants.

Bayern’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, with 38 goals in all competitions this season, is up against Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with 26 goals from 36 games.

That may be modest by his standards, but Ronaldo has tormented Bayern in the past with four goals in as many games and the Bavarians will be wary, especially with back-up from Wales star Gareth Bale and France’s Karim Benzema.

Lewandowski suffered a bruised shoulder while scoring twice in Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Borussia Dortmund, but expects to be "100%" fit.

Bayern are on a Champions League record of 16 consecutive European wins at the Allianz Arena in Munich, a record Dutch winger Arjen Robben is keen to maintain.

"We have to up the ante, we have to signal [to Real] from the first minute that there is nothing to take in Munich and we want to win the game," he said.

Bayern are looking to recover their "bete noire" nickname, given to them by Real fans after Munich won eight of 14 matches against Real between 2000 and 2012.

All that changed in the 2014 Champions League’s semifinal when the team coached by Pep Guardiola was thrashed 4-0 in Munich, crashing out 5-0 on aggregate as Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos netted twice each.

That defeat remains Bayern’s record home European loss, yet there is no talk of revenge ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

"This is the quarterfinals, but it sounds like a final," said Bayern captain Philipp Lahm.

"We’re playing against an absolute top team who have top players in every position. We will have to play to our potential," he said.

Both sides are missing key defenders, though.

Germany’s Mats Hummels was ruled out of the match after damaging ankle ligaments on Sunday so Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez will form the centre-back partnership.

Hummels faces a race against time to be back for the return at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 18, while Real have defenders Pepe and Raphael Varane ruled out of both legs.

Pepe suffered a double rib fracture in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, while Varane is out for a month with a hamstring injury.

Right-back Daniel Carvajal trained on his own on Monday and is struggling with a knock.

Bayern received a boost on Monday with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back in training following a minor foot operation 10 days ago, while Thomas Mueller is also fit after an ankle injury.

"We’re very confident. It’s a European cracker featuring two top teams," said Mueller.

"We also notice it outside the club…. Everyone’s talking about the game."

