Atletico wary of parallels with Leicester

Madrid — Atletico Madrid have grown accustomed to slaying Europe’s giants in the Champions League under Diego Simeone, but ending Leicester City’s run may prove even tougher than ousting Barcelona or Bayern Munich, according to Filipe Luis.

“We’re not favourites. We don’t believe that,” said the Brazilian left-back despite the vast gulf in Champions League experience between the sides.

Atletico are in their fourth consecutive quarterfinal and missed out by the narrowest of margins in two final defeats to cross-city rivals Real Madrid in the past three years.

However, the Spanish side are all too aware of what Leicester are capable of after the Foxes dumped out their La Liga rivals Sevilla en route to the last eight in their first appearance in the competition.

“Maybe for us we can play better against these teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid, because they have the ball and they control the game, but when we have to initiate the style of play it’s not going to be easy,” added Filipe Luis, who kept Gareth Bale quiet as Atletico held Real to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

“It’s also going to be difficult for them because we know how to play these quarterfinals. We have played three in the last three years … we are prepared.”

Filipe Luis said last season that Atletico had used Leicester’s remarkable run to Premier League glory as inspiration as they saw off Barca and Bayern over two legs before falling just short against Real on penalties in Milan.

While not on the scale of Leicester’s title triumph, Atletico also upset the odds by breaking Barca and Madrid’s hegemony when they won La Liga three seasons ago despite a huge financial disadvantage.

“The difference between teams’ budgets is something to remember, but in the end it doesn’t have to be definitive,” Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said last week.