Brilliant Neymar takes Brazil to finals in Russia

Neymar shrugged off some rough tackling and a missed penalty to score a brilliant solo goal as he led Brazil to a 3-0 win over Paraguay, which booked their place at the 2018 World Cup finals.

It was Brazil’s eighth consecutive win in qualifying and, combined with Peru’s 2-1 win over Uruguay in a later game on Tuesday, ensured they would finish the 10-nation group in the top four, guaranteeing them a berth at the Russia finals.

Brazil lead the standings on 33 points with four matches to play, 11 points ahead of arch-rivals Argentina, who slipped back into fifth after a 2-0 defeat away to Bolivia without suspended captain Lionel Messi.

The top four teams qualify automatically and the fifth team plays off against a team from another confederation. Paraguay are in eighth spot on 18 points, behind Peru on goal difference.

The early part of the match was marked by a string of fouls on Neymar but the first big chance was a breakaway by Paraguay’s Derlis Gonzalez, who hurried his shot and put the ball wide.

Midfielder Hernan Perez missed another chance for Paraguay before Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute at the Corinthians Arena. The Liverpool playmaker played a neat one-two with Paulinho before curling a low, left-foot shot past goalkeeper Anthony Silva and inside the far corner.

Neymar was awarded a penalty after being brought down early in the second-half, but his stop-start run-up failed to deceive Silva and the keeper saved with a dive to his right then blocked his effort with the rebound.