Inspiring win gives Cup the magic touch

Inexperienced Cameroon squad defy the odds

07 February 2017 - 06:25 AM Mark Gleeson
Treasure: Cameroon’s Benjamin Moukandjo, left, and Nicolas Nkoulou, who scored his side’s first goal in the final, hoist the trophy. Picture: AFP PHOTO/GABRIEL BOUYS
The Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon will surely be remembered for delivering an inspiring success story culminating in Cameroon’s brilliant come-from-behind victory over Egypt to claim a fifth title.

The dramatic return of the Indomitable Lions to the summit of the African game was against expectations, achieved by a squad of little experience after several key players put club above country in the preceding months. Overcoming difficult odds to come through a taxing tournament — played in stifling humidity on poor pitches and with complex travel arrangements — and to claim the trophy, gave the tournament a much needed lease of new life.

Too many previous tournaments have suffered from the burden of poor football, disappointing crowds and a distinct lack of on-field drama.

Usually, it is controversy that marks the event.

Cameroon’s exploits, however, ensured the 2017 edition ended as one of the better recent Nations Cups.

Cameroon, who were last champions 15 years ago, were given little chance at the start. They were a side in transition after coach Hugo Broos made a comprehensive, almost cavalier, overhaul in the preceding months. Just a month before kickoff, his plans looked to be in tatters as eight players declared their unavailability, rejecting call-ups to stay with their clubs.

It was the first significant show of dissent from African footballers, who are placed in an awkward position every two years by the tug of loyalty between club and country that the timing of Afcon, in the middle of the European club season, forces on them.

It was an issue quickly forgotten as the tournament kicked off with some favourites quickly falling by the wayside. Algeria were in trouble from their first game, hosts Gabon and holders Ivory Coast went out in the first round and Cameroon’s penalty shootout win over impressive Senegal in the last eight proved the biggest upset.

"Our ambition was to finish in the top two in our group, get to the knockout round and see what happened from there. Over the weeks, we went from being a squad to becoming a family," said Broos after Sunday’s 2-1 victory.

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny put Egypt ahead midway through the first half, but Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar scored for Cameroon to spark wild celebrations.

It was the first time a team had come from behind to win the final since 1994 and it was a first continental title for Cameroon since 2002, their fifth in total.

The progress to the semifinal of Burkina Faso, also little regarded at the start, added another exciting element.

Refereeing showed a drastic improvement in another boost for African football.

New-look Cameroon now have the immediate burden of expectation as African champs. They will host the next finals in 2019, when vociferous home support will demand repeat success.

Reuters

