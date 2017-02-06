Late Jesus goal saves City

It looked like City would be left to rue a host of missed chances when Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised in the 81st minute after Jesus had earlier opened the scoring in the 11th.

City are one point adrift of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur while Swansea remained 17th, one point above Hull City in the relegation zone.

"I am very happy to score two goals," Jesus told Sky Sports with teammate Fernandinho acting as translator.

"I got into the team so quickly. Everyone at the club is helping me to get better every day but, of course, when things like this happen it is much easier."

Swansea had been rejuvenated under new manager Paul Clement, having won three of their previous four league games to climb out of the bottom three, but it was always going to be difficult against their free-flowing hosts.

City had already created a flurry of chances in a dominant opening before Jesus reacted quickest to poke home a teasing David Silva cross.

City threatened to cut loose thereafter with their fluid, dynamic attacking quintet of Jesus, Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne picking their way through Swansea’s defence with alarming ease.