Sport / Soccer

NEW STRIKER

Gustavo Paez part of the solution at Amakhosi, says Komphela

Coach Steve Komphela says the new striker is not a quick fix for Chiefs’ scoring problems

03 February 2017 - 06:19 AM Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela introduces the team's new Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela introduces the team's new Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela presented his new striker Gustavo Paez to the media on Thursday‚ but was at pains to stress not too much should be expected of the Venezuelan too quickly.

Paez was presented with the No 28 jersey.

The scoring problems of Chiefs’ strikers have been well documented‚ with the imminent release of two of them — Edward Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu — a result of that. However, Komphela stressed that Paez was not a quick fix and that Amakhosi’s expectant fans needed to give the Venezuelan time to adjust to the club and to South African football.

"I hope everything works well for you‚" he said to Paez.

To the media‚ the coach added a word of caution: "But he’s not the answer. He’s just part of the solution in goal-scoring. Because sometimes we put a heavy weight on these players saying‚ ‘he’s the answer’. There are no answers in football‚ only solutions."

Chiefs have not done badly on the scoring charts in 2016-17‚ where their 18 goals are joint-third with five other teams also on that number.

But their top scorers are defender Lorenzo Gordinho and winger George Lebese with three goals apiece and the club is of the belief that had their strikers not misfired, they could be sitting in better than fourth place in the Premier League going into the second half of the season.

"I’m very happy to be here‚" the striker said. "It’s like the coach says‚ ‘it’s not an answer’ but I will try to give my best for the team and all the players."

Chiefs’ first match is against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

TMG Digital

Club or country? The controversy that dogs African football

Eight players refused to honour the national call this year. The African Cup of Nations falls right in the middle of European football club seasons
Sport
8 days ago

Ghana keen to shake bogey as Cameroon loom

Black Stars have not won the trophy since 1982, instead gaining a reputation for coming up just short all too often over the past decade
Sport
23 hours ago

Aristide Bance: Burkina Faso’s globetrotter

The Ivorian-born football legend honed his skills playing for 20 clubs in 12 different countries
Sport
2 days ago

Keeper Ondoa key for Cameroon at Afcon

Spanish-based Fabrice Ondoa has emerged as a star performer at the tournament
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Faf, Miller centuries and some special catches ...
Sport
2.
Proteas crush Sri Lanka and take a 2-0 lead
Sport / Cricket
3.
Proteas playing the ‘perfect game’ in emphatic ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Blitzboks set new benchmarks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Why Domingo will keep job
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.