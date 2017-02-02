Sport / Soccer

Drogba declines Brazil side’s bullet-proof offer

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba refused an offer to join Corinthians of Brazil that would have included generous wages and a bullet-proof car

Didier Drogba. File Picture: REUTERS

Rio de Janeiro — Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has refused an offer to join Corinthians of Brazil that would have included generous wages and a bullet-proof car.

The Ivory Coast star, 38, is out of contract after a spell at Montreal Impact and was offered $120,000 a week, a 24-hours-per-day translator, six return tickets to Europe and a bullet-proof car.

Drogba said on Twitter on Wednesday that he had spoken with Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade to decline the offer. "I’m very honoured ... but it doesn’t feel like the right move for me at this time."

The club thanked the player for showing an interest.

"Life is made on choices and this renowned player will head for other horizons this season," Andrade said in a press release headlined, "Thanks anyway, Drogba".

In mid-January, Corinthians’ sporting director Flavio Adauto had indicated that Drogba had been approached by the club and that his relatively modest demands would be met.

Drogba moved to Chelsea from Marseille in 2004, remaining at Stamford Bridge until 2012 then returning there for the 2014-15 season. A Champions League and four-time Premier League winner with the Blues, Drogba has hinted at a return to Marseille. The former Ivory Coast captain has also played for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray in Turkey.

