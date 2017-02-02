Drogba declines Brazil side’s bullet-proof offer

Rio de Janeiro — Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has refused an offer to join Corinthians of Brazil that would have included generous wages and a bullet-proof car.

The Ivory Coast star, 38, is out of contract after a spell at Montreal Impact and was offered $120,000 a week, a 24-hours-per-day translator, six return tickets to Europe and a bullet-proof car.

Drogba said on Twitter on Wednesday that he had spoken with Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade to decline the offer. "I’m very honoured ... but it doesn’t feel like the right move for me at this time."