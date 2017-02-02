Arsenal need to focus, says Petr Cech

London — Arsenal’s Petr Cech said Tuesday’s shock loss to Watford was a "huge setback" to the Gunners ahead of their meeting with Premier League leaders Chelsea this weekend.

First-half goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney gave visitors Watford a quick-fire 2-0 lead and although Arsenal pulled one back through Alex Iwobi, the Hornets held on for three away points.

Defeat left Arsenal nine points behind Chelsea ahead of their trip across London to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"This was a huge setback," said Cech. "We wanted to put ourselves in a better position going into the weekend.

"At this level you cannot play 80 minutes, or 85. You have to play 90 minutes with full concentration and everybody on top of their game.

"We were second best in the first half. We made so many bad passes. We lost every challenge. We were simply second best.

"In the second half, we improved, we had a lot of chances … but we only scored one goal."