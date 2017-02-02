SHOCK LOSS
Arsenal need to focus, says Petr Cech
Defeat leaves the Gunners nine points behind Chelsea ahead of their Stamford Bridge clash
London — Arsenal’s Petr Cech said Tuesday’s shock loss to Watford was a "huge setback" to the Gunners ahead of their meeting with Premier League leaders Chelsea this weekend.
First-half goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney gave visitors Watford a quick-fire 2-0 lead and although Arsenal pulled one back through Alex Iwobi, the Hornets held on for three away points.
Defeat left Arsenal nine points behind Chelsea ahead of their trip across London to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
"This was a huge setback," said Cech. "We wanted to put ourselves in a better position going into the weekend.
"At this level you cannot play 80 minutes, or 85. You have to play 90 minutes with full concentration and everybody on top of their game.
"We were second best in the first half. We made so many bad passes. We lost every challenge. We were simply second best.
"In the second half, we improved, we had a lot of chances … but we only scored one goal."
Tuesday’s match saw Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger continue his four-game touchline ban and Cech insisted they had paid when their veteran French boss questioned if the team were "mentally ready" to face Watford. "We were unlucky with the first goal when it takes a big deflection and it goes in.
"It gave a lot of hope and motivation to Watford because this was something that lifted them," the Czech Republic international added.
"But we didn’t play well at all. It was too much for us to take in the first half and it’s very hard to say why because we were prepared. We were on back-to-back wins, important wins, we had the momentum after the Burnley game and the Southampton game went completely our way."
For Watford, a first win in seven league games helped them move eight points clear of the relegation zone.
A delighted Kaboul said: "In the first half, they couldn’t live with us. We were on top of everything from Troy [Deeney] to Heurelho Gomes — all of us were brilliant.
"We did a terrific job and it will give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.
"Everyone on the pitch and the players who came on did a terrific job.
"We couldn’t have started better. We could have scored more, we knew they would come back stronger and they did."
AFP
