Rooney to remain, says Jose

The England forward’s name has been linked repeatedly with astonishing offers in China

01 February 2017 - 06:25 AM Agency Staff
Wayne Rooney. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES
Manchester — Jose Mourinho has confirmed Wayne Rooney will remain at Manchester United for the rest of the season, despite reports linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Chinese transfer window does not close until the end of February and the England forward’s name has been linked repeatedly with astonishing offers from a country where football is enjoying an explosion in financial investment.

"Yes," said Mourinho when asked if Rooney will see out the season at Old Trafford.

Although the move could be worth up to £1m a week, Mourinho has fought to keep him at the club, at least for the remaining four months.

