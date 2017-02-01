Keeper Ondoa key for Cameroon at Afcon

Another one-handed block of Sadio Mane’s penalty helped Cameroon to a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout after he kept a clean sheet against Senegal’s much-vaunted attack.

"Sadio Mane is a great player capable of deciding the outcome of any game. When he hit his penalty, I just watched the ball intently and got a touch. But I’m not a hero," Ondoa said after being named man of the match.

But Ondoa has been among the top performers as the tournament heads into its final week — a phenomenal feat for a player yet to play a club match at top-flight level.

Ondoa is a product of the Barcelona academy and was among a group of 13-year-old boys who moved to La Masia as part of a foundation created by former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o.

He rose quickly through the ranks, promoted to Barcelona’s B-team squad when just 17 but without getting a chance to play in the Spanish second division.

He has since had five games out on loan in the second tier, considerably fewer than the 16 caps earned with the national team after breaking into the team in mid-2014.

"I’m often surprised to see how well he plays in his goal, when he doesn’t play any club matches. But he is disciplined and his work ethic is beyond question," said Cameroon coach Hugo Broos.

"He has won us points in World Cup qualifiers as well, with some outstanding performances. When you have a keeper like that, even if he doesn’t play at his club, you do not need to change."

Reuters