Sport / Soccer

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Burkina Faso look to upstage more fancied rivals

31 January 2017 - 06:03 AM Mark Gleeson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Libreville — Alongside a trio of the continent’s most successful teams in the African Cup of Nations semifinal line-up, Burkina Faso’s ambition burns brightly as they seek another chance to win their first major title.

Four years ago, Burkina Faso were surprise runners-up at the Afcon tournament in SA and have confirmed that potential with a place in the final four at the tournament in Gabon.

Now they are looking to book another place in the final when they meet Egypt in the last four on Wednesday.

"We dream of doing better than in 2013. It will not be easy," said their coach, Paulo Duarte.

"The important thing is that the players do not lose their humility."

Burkina Faso, Cameroon trash form book

Heavily favoured Senegal and Tunisia were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the semifinals on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

Giant killers DRC and Morocco through to African quarter-finals

The Congolese finished top of the standings after beating Togo 3-1 in Port Gentil while Morocco eliminated holders Ivory Coast with a 1-0 victory in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Egypt look to join Ghana in quarters

The Pharaohs need only draw the game to be certain of progressing to the last eight in the Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
6 days ago

Burkina Faso, who beat Tunisia 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, have progressed even though serious injury has cost them two key players.

Jonathan Pitroipa, named the best player of the 2013 tournament and Spanish-based striker Jonathan Zongo were ruled out with knee injuries.

"But we have other players. This is a team that I started building seven years ago and I really know all their abilities," Duarte added.

Burkina Faso have developed a level of consistency over the past decades and since 1996 have qualified for 10 of the past 12 Afcon finals tournaments. They are also well placed in the early stages of Africa’s qualifiers for the next World Cup.

But to make the breakthrough to Afcon success will be tough in the closing stages of the Gabon iteration.

The other semifinalists — Cameroon, Egypt and Ghana — have won half of the previous 30 Afcon tournaments among them, representing a heavyweight presence in the final four in Gabon.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Liverpool seek to dispel winter woes
Sport / Soccer
2.
Roger Federer, simply the greatest of all time
Sport
3.
Team Sky and Lance Armstrong deny mechanical ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Premier League stars tackle the weak pound
Sport / Soccer
5.
I just believed in myself, says Roger Federer
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Club or country? The controversy that dogs African football
Sport

Herve Renard out to sink Ivory Coast
Sport / Soccer

Zimbabwe aim high, but Senegal will be the test
Sport / Soccer

Jali gets a break in Belgium
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.