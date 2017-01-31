AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Burkina Faso look to upstage more fancied rivals
Libreville — Alongside a trio of the continent’s most successful teams in the African Cup of Nations semifinal line-up, Burkina Faso’s ambition burns brightly as they seek another chance to win their first major title.
Four years ago, Burkina Faso were surprise runners-up at the Afcon tournament in SA and have confirmed that potential with a place in the final four at the tournament in Gabon.
Now they are looking to book another place in the final when they meet Egypt in the last four on Wednesday.
"We dream of doing better than in 2013. It will not be easy," said their coach, Paulo Duarte.
"The important thing is that the players do not lose their humility."
Burkina Faso, who beat Tunisia 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, have progressed even though serious injury has cost them two key players.
Jonathan Pitroipa, named the best player of the 2013 tournament and Spanish-based striker Jonathan Zongo were ruled out with knee injuries.
"But we have other players. This is a team that I started building seven years ago and I really know all their abilities," Duarte added.
Burkina Faso have developed a level of consistency over the past decades and since 1996 have qualified for 10 of the past 12 Afcon finals tournaments. They are also well placed in the early stages of Africa’s qualifiers for the next World Cup.
But to make the breakthrough to Afcon success will be tough in the closing stages of the Gabon iteration.
The other semifinalists — Cameroon, Egypt and Ghana — have won half of the previous 30 Afcon tournaments among them, representing a heavyweight presence in the final four in Gabon.
Reuters
