Burkina Faso look to upstage more fancied rivals

Libreville — Alongside a trio of the continent’s most successful teams in the African Cup of Nations semifinal line-up, Burkina Faso’s ambition burns brightly as they seek another chance to win their first major title.

Four years ago, Burkina Faso were surprise runners-up at the Afcon tournament in SA and have confirmed that potential with a place in the final four at the tournament in Gabon.

Now they are looking to book another place in the final when they meet Egypt in the last four on Wednesday.

"We dream of doing better than in 2013. It will not be easy," said their coach, Paulo Duarte.

"The important thing is that the players do not lose their humility."