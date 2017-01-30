Sport / Soccer

GOING HOME

Dimitri Payet gets his way on Marseille

Premier League side West Ham agrees to sell the French international player for a reported £25m

30 January 2017 - 06:29 AM Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — France international Dimitri Payet’s transfer saga ended on Sunday when Premier League side West Ham agreed to sell him to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a reported £25m.

The 29-year-old — who starred for the Hammers last season scoring 12 goals — had effectively gone on strike at the beginning of January.

He said he would not play for the club again and his and his wife’s priority was a return to France and his former club.

However, having turned down two bids — reported to be £19m and £20m — West Ham changed their tune with the higher offer and also having signed Scotland international Robert Snodgrass from Hull.

"West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille," the club said.

Payet, who joined West Ham from Marseille for £10m in 2015 and only last February signed a new £125,000-a-week five-and-a-half-year contract, had also attracted the ire of the fans.

The normal laudatory chant of him was replaced by more abusive terms.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Federer wins Nadal thriller to clinch record 18th ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
SA earn crushing ODI win over Lankans
Sport / Cricket
3.
Serena Williams now holds Grand Slam record
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Blitzboks storm through tough pool
Sport / Rugby
5.
Beijing soccer club Guoan FC tops AC Milan at ...
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.