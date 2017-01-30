Dimitri Payet gets his way on Marseille

London — France international Dimitri Payet’s transfer saga ended on Sunday when Premier League side West Ham agreed to sell him to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a reported £25m.

The 29-year-old — who starred for the Hammers last season scoring 12 goals — had effectively gone on strike at the beginning of January.

He said he would not play for the club again and his and his wife’s priority was a return to France and his former club.

However, having turned down two bids — reported to be £19m and £20m — West Ham changed their tune with the higher offer and also having signed Scotland international Robert Snodgrass from Hull.

"West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille," the club said.

Payet, who joined West Ham from Marseille for £10m in 2015 and only last February signed a new £125,000-a-week five-and-a-half-year contract, had also attracted the ire of the fans.

The normal laudatory chant of him was replaced by more abusive terms.

