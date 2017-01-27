SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter has emerged as the favourite to become Bafana Bafana’s next coach.

Baxter, who coached Bafana in 2004-05, but quit after failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, is one of the candidates under discussion at Safa House to replace the sacked Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was a strong candidate a few weeks ago, but his reluctance to leave the African champions in the middle of their purple patch is believed to have swung the pendulum in Baxter’s favour.

Given that Bafana are in the middle of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and will begin qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup in June‚ Baxter’s close proximity to South African football would allow him to hit the ground running.

Baxter, who guided Kaizer Chiefs to two league titles a number of years ago, could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Another former Bafana boss‚ Carlos Queiroz‚ threw his hat in the ring a few days ago. But he is still contracted to Iran‚ despite serving notice earlier in January to that country’s federation of his desire to resign.

While he has reportedly voiced his interest in the job‚ his large salary and Iran’s reluctance to release him without a fight puts him at a disadvantage.

Former England coach Roy Hodgson‚ Ruud Krol and a number of others have been linked to the job since Mashaba’s sacking in December.

TMG Digital