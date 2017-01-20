Buoyant Spurs aim to heap misery on City

Guardiola, who turned 46 on Wednesday, needs a quick response from a squad being derided as defensively fragile, ageing and struggling to adapt to his possession style of play.

City have managed to keep clean sheets in only 25% of their matches under Guardiola with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, the man who edged England’s Joe Hart out, and big-money central defensive signing John Stones, taking their share of flak.

Ten points behind Chelsea, Guardiola all but conceded that City were out of the title race after the Goodison Park debacle. Spurs, on the other hand, could hardly be in better shape, even if Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury against West Bromwich Albion last Saturday took some gloss off their recent run.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has conceded only 14 goals in 21 league matches and are scoring for fun with 19 in their six-match winning streak, including Harry Kane’s hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of West Brom.

Young England midfielder Dele Alli is also in a rich vein of form so Tottenham will be confident of a first away win against one of their top-of-the-table rivals this season, having lost to Chelsea and Manchester United and drawn at Arsenal.

With City and Spurs facing each other, the other teams

in the top six will look to gain some ground.

Chelsea will need to put aside speculation about striker Diego Costa’s future when they host struggling Hull City on Sunday when fourth-placed Arsenal entertain Burnley.

Leading scorer Costa missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Leicester City last weekend with a back injury amid reports of a bust-up with manager Antonio Conte and a possible £30m a year deal to play in China.

Costa did return to training this week and all eyes will be on the Spain striker’s body language should he face Hull.

Third-placed Liverpool, below Tottenham on goal difference, take on bottom side Swansea City in Saturday’s early game while Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, in sixth, go to Stoke City.

Reuters