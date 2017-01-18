South Africa’s Andile Jali will be given the opportunity to rekindle his career at Belgian top-flight side KV Oostende in the second half of the season‚ according to the club’s coach Yves Vanderhaeghe.

Jali made just a single appearance for the side in the first half of the season, having made clear his desire to leave in the last transfer window.

He was also hampered by injuries, but now, having regained full fitness‚ Vanderhaeghe says it is like having a new signing for the team.

And with club skipper Sébastien Siani at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon with Cameroon‚ the coach says it has opened the door for Jali to make an immediate impact.

"The past six months were not enjoyable for him‚ but the stage is now set for a new start for Jali‚" Vanderhaeghe said.

"He has shown what he has up his sleeve and is again available for selection.

"He’s a bit like a new signing for us and because we are missing Siani in his position‚ we might use Jali quite quickly."

That could have been as soon as Tuesday night, with Oostende taking on Genk in the semifinals of the Belgian Cup‚ the club’s first game of 2017.

Oostende are at home in the first leg‚ with the return to be played on January 31.

Zulte-Waregem and Eupen‚ who have the South African pair of Ntuthuko Radebe and Phakamani Mngadi on their books‚ contest the other semifinal.

As KO Oostende have not won a major trophy in their 113-year history, Jali has the chance to be part of history. His possible return to action after looking out of touch will be good news for the incoming Bafana Bafana coach.

TMG Digital