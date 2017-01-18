Sport / Soccer

NATIONS CUP

Ayew spot kick lifts Black Stars

Ghana started their latest bid to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Uganda

18 January 2017 - 08:09 AM Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Port Gentil — Andre Ayew converted a first-half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Uganda on Tuesday.

The West Ham United star’s 32nd-minute conversion from the spot was all that separated the sides on an awful pitch as Ghana withstood Ugandan pressure in the second half.

It was Ayew’s seventh Nations Cup finals goal and surpassed the total scored by his father and legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Pele.

The Black Stars, who have not won the continental title since 1982 and lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final two years ago, can now look forward with confidence to their next game against Mali.

The Cranes created few opportunities of note and struggled to get behind the Black Stars, who appeared happy to defend their lead.

Ghana were far more positive in the first half, with Andrew Ayew and his brother Jordan, along with Atsu, posing a huge problem for the Uganda defence.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Is A B de Villiers saying goodbye to test cricket?
Sport
2.
AB de Villiers says no to Test series against New ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
The secret of Faf's success: consistency
Sport
4.
Jali gets a break in Belgium
Sport / Soccer
5.
Domingo: no job security in being Proteas coach
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Crunch time for Bafana in 2018 World Cup qualifier showdown against Senegal
Sport / Soccer

Uganda back themselves after long hiatus from Afcon
Sport / Soccer

Bafana must focus on Senegal finish, says Mashaba
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.