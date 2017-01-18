Ayew spot kick lifts Black Stars

Port Gentil — Andre Ayew converted a first-half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Uganda on Tuesday.

The West Ham United star’s 32nd-minute conversion from the spot was all that separated the sides on an awful pitch as Ghana withstood Ugandan pressure in the second half.

It was Ayew’s seventh Nations Cup finals goal and surpassed the total scored by his father and legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Pele.

The Black Stars, who have not won the continental title since 1982 and lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final two years ago, can now look forward with confidence to their next game against Mali.

The Cranes created few opportunities of note and struggled to get behind the Black Stars, who appeared happy to defend their lead.

Ghana were far more positive in the first half, with Andrew Ayew and his brother Jordan, along with Atsu, posing a huge problem for the Uganda defence.

AFP