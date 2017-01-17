Former Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Esrom Nyandoro is adamant his countrymen still have enough in the tank to force their way out of the group of death after letting Algeria off the hook in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match in Gabon on Sunday.

The Warriors were just eight minutes from beating Algeria before Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal to earn a point for the North Africans in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Zimbabwe now face Senegal‚ on Thursday, and Nyandoro said Southern Africa’s lone representatives in Gabon have nothing to fear.

"If they can perform for 90 minutes the way they did in the first half against Algeria‚ they can beat Senegal‚" Nyandoro said.

Senegal beat Tunisia 2-0 in their opening match and will have taken note of the threat posed by the likes of Khama Billiat‚ who was unlucky not to score on Sunday.

But such was their performance‚ especially in the first half‚ against the tricky Algerians that few will argue against Nyandoro’s assertion that captain Willard Katsande’s players will emerge from Group B.

"The Zimbabwe in the first half and the Zimbabwe in the second half were totally different. "I do not know what happened in the second half. I am a little bit disappointed about the performance in the second half and I consider it as two points dropped.

TMG Digital