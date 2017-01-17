Uganda back themselves after long hiatus from Afcon

Libreville — A wait of almost 40 years will come to an end for Uganda on Tuesday when they make their return to the Africa Nations Cup finals, determined to prove they are worthy competitors.

Uganda last played at the tournament in 1978, when they reached the final and will pick up where they left off against the same opponents when Group D gets under way in Port Gentil.

None of their current squad had been born when Uganda lost 2-0 to Ghana in the final in Accra in a golden era for East African football. But the fortunes of the team plummeted, to be revived only over the last decade, with Uganda missing out on qualification before beating the Comoros Islands in September to secure a place in the tournament of 2017.

Uganda finished second behind Burkina Faso in their group, but took one of the two places reserved for the runners-up in the 13 qualifying groups.