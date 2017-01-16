Riyad Mahrez double foils Zimbabwe

Franceville — Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start on Sunday.

Mahrez gave Algeria an early lead in the Group B match but Kudakwashe Mahachi quickly equalised and a penalty before the half-hour mark scored by Nyasha Mushekwi had the Warriors in front.

In an action-filled encounter Zimbabwe were just eight minutes away from claiming a famous victory before Mahrez struck again to secure a share of the spoils.

While Mahrez saved Georges Leekens’ side from a humiliating defeat, the draw was not the best start ahead of games against Tunisia and Senegal who met in the late game on Sunday.

Zimbabwe lost striker Knowledge Musona to an early injury and then fell behind in the 12th minute as Leicester City star Mahrez ran onto Islam Slimani’s pass and cut inside Costa Nhamoinesu in the area before curling a delightful shot in off the far post with his left foot.

But Zimbabwe were level only five minutes later, SA-based Mahachi beating goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi with a speculative low strike.

They went in front as the half-hour mark approached, Mushekwi sending Mbolhi the wrong way from the penalty spot. Zimbabwe looked like they might hold on, but substitute Cuthbert Malajila shot straight at Mbolhi with a great chance and Algeria went straight downfield to equalise, Mahrez’s shot from 20 yards going straight under Mkuruva and in.

AFP