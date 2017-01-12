Chelsea FC gets the go-ahead to raze Stamford Bridge

Chelsea, founded in 1905, has been looking to play in a larger arena for several years. After failing to find an alternative site, including Battersea Power Station, it announced it would apply to redevelop its current home. The team will play its home games at temporary venues for three years while building work takes place. The club hopes to play its first game in the revamped venue in 2021.

"This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work," the club’s website said.

The decision to approve the new ground can be appealed and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will also have to agree to the plan. Cost estimates for the redevelopment of the plot start from £500m, according to reports in the Telegraph.

