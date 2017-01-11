Sport / Soccer

BAFANA COACHING JOB

Safa talking nonsense, says Hunt

11 January 2017 - 06:55 AM Marc Strydom
Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Gavin Hunt says the notion – espoused by the South African Football Association (Safa) – that his perceived reluctance to take African club competition seriously should rule against him as a potential Bafana Bafana coaching candidate is nonsense.

He also said that until Safa contacted him‚ his focus would remain on coaching Wits.

Safa had recently indicated to Business Day that Hunt’s perceived reluctance to achieve success in Africa with Wits counted against him as a candidate for the national team job.

"That’s absolute nonsense‚" the coach said on Tuesday. "Because they’ve got no idea what they’re talking about.

"I mean‚ please‚ just look at the record for the last 25 years as a coach – I’ve never been out of the top six in the league.

"Give me the budgets of those teams [such as Sundowns] and we’ll see where we go. But I don’t have them‚ so I’ll continue working with what I’ve got and building teams and players."

In the past two years, Wits exited the Caf Confederation Cup at the second preliminary round against Tanzania’s Azam and at the opening round against Swazi side Royal Leopards.

Hunt was cited as a potential successor to Shakes Mashaba last June‚ when SA had no chance left of reaching the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He stressed then he was in a good place at Wits‚ who he has guided to best finishes in the PSL in the past three seasons and to this season’s MTN8 trophy.

TMG Digital

