Man United and Liverpool eye League Cup final showdown

"So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it’s two legs, but the second leg is away. If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage, we will try to do that."

Mourinho made a number of changes for the visit of former United defender Jaap Stam’s Reading and has revealed he will restore several first-team regulars for the visit of Hull.

"I play with the players that didn’t play [against Reading]," said Mourinho, who won three League Cups over his two spells as Chelsea manager.

"I played with fresh players and I don’t want to say anything about first-choice or second-choice, but we played with fresh players, the players who didn’t play against West Ham. In the next match against Hull City, we are going to play again with fresh players. So it’s easy to know our team — Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Paul] Pogba, [Ander] Herrera, [Antonio] Valencia."

Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s United scoring record by netting his 249th goal for the club against Reading, but he is likely to drop to the bench against Hull.